Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $249.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.61. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.24%.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.