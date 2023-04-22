Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VIS stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $197.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

