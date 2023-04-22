Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,455,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,566,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,607,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 131,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after acquiring an additional 761,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,763,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,991,000 after acquiring an additional 37,460 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

Ventas Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

