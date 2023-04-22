Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Up 4.1%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) shares shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.17. 171,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 698,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Viasat Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $651.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.07 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $291,573. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viasat by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Viasat by 35.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

See Also

