Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Up 4.1%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.17. 171,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 698,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Viasat Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

Insider Activity

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $651.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.07 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $291,573. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viasat by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Viasat by 35.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

