VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 423,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 149,023 shares.The stock last traded at $60.77 and had previously closed at $60.89.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,215.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,159.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

