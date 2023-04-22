Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner Sells 1,801 Shares

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $13,219.34. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,032.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Miles Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $82,769.28.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $164.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

