Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Down 4.9%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 1,222,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,651,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,451,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,839,000 after buying an additional 883,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

