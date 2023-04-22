Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on June 12th

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

WBA stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,802,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 689,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

