Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 3,299,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 6,793,643 shares.The stock last traded at $35.79 and had previously closed at $34.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.