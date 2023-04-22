Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.36.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.4 %

WMG opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

