Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.18). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Washington Trust Bancorp

In other news, Director Constance A. Howes bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,012.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.