Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $296.00 and last traded at $296.81. Approximately 32,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 360,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.45.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

