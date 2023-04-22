Wealth Effects LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,291,000 after purchasing an additional 344,629 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 3.5 %

PG stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

