WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 4.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MRK opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $116.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.