WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 4.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE MRK opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $116.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
