Wedbush Lowers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $45.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $553,406.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

