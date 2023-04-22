Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOC. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.46.

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

