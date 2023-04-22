Wells Fargo & Company Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $135.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EA opened at $129.11 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.12.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,479 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

