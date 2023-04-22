WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 483 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61. The company has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

