Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.95% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 220.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

