Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WAL. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 2.6 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

