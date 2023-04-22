Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stake Lessened by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $49.11 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.