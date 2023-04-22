Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTBGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,000 ($49.50) price target on the stock.

WTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.31) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,510 ($43.44) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($51.97) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,724.44 ($46.09).

Whitbread Price Performance

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,125 ($38.67) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,007.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,805.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.17). The company has a market capitalization of £6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,953.13, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Whitbread

In other Whitbread news, insider Fumbi Chima purchased 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($38.46) per share, with a total value of £29,743.56 ($36,806.78). In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($38.86) per share, with a total value of £8,635 ($10,685.56). Also, insider Fumbi Chima bought 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($38.46) per share, with a total value of £29,743.56 ($36,806.78). Insiders acquired 3,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

