Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,000 ($49.50) price target on the stock.

WTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.31) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,510 ($43.44) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($51.97) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,724.44 ($46.09).

Whitbread Price Performance

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,125 ($38.67) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,007.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,805.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.17). The company has a market capitalization of £6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,953.13, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Whitbread

Whitbread Company Profile

In other Whitbread news, insider Fumbi Chima purchased 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($38.46) per share, with a total value of £29,743.56 ($36,806.78). In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($38.86) per share, with a total value of £8,635 ($10,685.56). Also, insider Fumbi Chima bought 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($38.46) per share, with a total value of £29,743.56 ($36,806.78). Insiders acquired 3,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

