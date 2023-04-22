Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $854,885.68 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Wilson sold 2,486 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.88, for a total value of $854,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Winmark Stock Up 0.6 %
WINA opened at $345.90 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $183.93 and a 12-month high of $347.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day moving average of $266.51.
Winmark Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WINA. StockNews.com cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
About Winmark
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.
