Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $854,885.68 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Wilson sold 2,486 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.88, for a total value of $854,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Winmark Stock Up 0.6 %

WINA opened at $345.90 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $183.93 and a 12-month high of $347.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day moving average of $266.51.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Winmark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 376,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Winmark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in Winmark by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WINA. StockNews.com cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

