Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,810,000 after purchasing an additional 84,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after purchasing an additional 239,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,418,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

