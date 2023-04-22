Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at DA Davidson

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.64.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
Shares of WTFC stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36.
Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
