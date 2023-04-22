Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Padraic L. Spence Sells 18,952 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 18,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $65,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,064,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,198.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zevia PBC Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $3.51 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

