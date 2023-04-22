Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 42,621 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $106.58 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DHI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.89.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.