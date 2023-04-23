14,349 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,349 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 262.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.12.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

