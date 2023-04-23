1,641 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Concentrix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,674,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth $2,198,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

Concentrix Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $105.25 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

