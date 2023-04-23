1,657 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 49,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after buying an additional 1,465,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 21.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Dover by 134.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dover by 41.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 263,414 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $147.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.78.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

