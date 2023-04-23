18,822 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 101.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after acquiring an additional 249,528 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ITT by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ITT by 269.6% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $83.65 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.97.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

