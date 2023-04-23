2,601 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Bank of America lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

