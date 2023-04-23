51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 1.5 %

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

