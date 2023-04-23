5,945 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,945 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 60.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Halliburton by 389.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,767,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,042,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,873,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

