6,304 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $401.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

