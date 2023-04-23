91,945 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 853.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EWC opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

