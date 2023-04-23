9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,760 shares of company stock worth $2,733,617. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $276.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.89 and a 200 day moving average of $275.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $323.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

