9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,672 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,079,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $148.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

