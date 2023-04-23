9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,818 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $157.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.