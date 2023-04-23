9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $192.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $210.17. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

