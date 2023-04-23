9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 367,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after buying an additional 105,901 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield University lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield University now owns 550,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

