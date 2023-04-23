9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

GOOG stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $125.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.