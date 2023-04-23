9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a market capitalization of $390.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.