9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $178.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

