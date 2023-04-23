9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,029,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 71,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 47,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

BHK opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.