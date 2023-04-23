9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $96.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

