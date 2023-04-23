9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.