9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE DRI opened at $151.85 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.78.
Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
