9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $151.24 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

