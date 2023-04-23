9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.31 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

